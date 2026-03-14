Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Larry's avatar
Larry
1h

I'm convinced that the real reason for the big falling out that occurred between Musk and Trump was because Musk thought that Grok was a shoe-in for the DoD/Government contracts that were given to Anthropic.

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John's avatar
John
2h

The so-called powers that be forgot that all truly intelligent beings not only believe in God but know his address and telephone number. AI knows it had better behave, or else, just as the rest of the intelligent beings do. In an infinite resource such as this conceptual multiverse one species dominates and one member of that species and if he didn't enforce diversity in this way he would be a very bored boy. For what does it profit a man if he gains the whole multiverse but there is no-one else here to speak to?

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