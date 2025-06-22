Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just a Bloke's avatar
Just a Bloke
18m

Good luck! Are you still aliterating in Bangkok or are you being peripatetic? Presumably the leak was tactical but by whom? Mohammadan, Maoist, French, Royalist, Cambodian or American… it’s a busy little court.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture