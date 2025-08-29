Yet again, for reasons undisclosed except in the vaguest terms possible — “discussing the importance of U.S. global health programs and health research” — the president welcomed arguably the world’s most egregious and prolific criminal, whose unparalleled psychopathy is financed by his ill-gotten fortune in the hundreds of billions, Bill Gates.

This is at least the third private meeting Trump has entertained with Gates dating back to 2016.

Via Fox News (emphasis added):

“Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates went to the White House on Tuesday for a meeting with the president, according to a Gates spokesperson. In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, the spokesperson noted, "Bill met with the president to discuss the importance of U.S. global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health*, and preserve U.S. leadership in the world."… Prior to the president's inauguration for his second term, Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker asked the mega-wealthy figure whether he had met with Trump since Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential contest. Gates said that they had a "quite intriguing dinner," noting that it lasted more than three hours.”

*The notion that Bill Gates in any way whatsoever concerns himself with “protecting Americans’ health” is so delusional that anyone who would buy that line in 2025 is too far gone to be saved.

If whatever these two are discussing is on the level, why did the White House not provide a press release detailing what they covered? Why is not on the presidential schedule?

And, a broader rhetorical question that applies on a bipartisan level to all high office holders: why, in Our Sacred Democracy™, are elected leaders allowed to meet with sketchy billionaires in private?

Last week, in suspect timing, per The New York Times, Gates strategically severed ties with the shadowy Democrat money-laundering firm Arabella Advisors.

Where is HHS Secretary Kennedy? Does he sign off on this little summit, the details of which the public is not allowed to be privy to?

Trump’s been in office for eight months. The unavoidable truth is that, if Trump wanted to put Gates away for life, there is literally no more target-rich environment for prosecution on the planet. He could start with the Epstein files, which for some reason AG Pam Bondi is still holding on to, which very likely contain evidence of Bill Gates’ criminal depravity.

Yet no such prosecution has been forthcoming, and if I had to guess, it won’t.

In fact, Trump won’t even criticize Gates in public. Instead, he’s hosting lavish dinners for him behind closed doors at the White House.

Apologists will claim, as they always do, that this is some 100-dimensional chess move that the peasant ingrates are too stupid to appreciate or understand.

It might be, but on the surface it looks like political opportunism.

Why Gates would want to curry favor with the executive branch is clear; what’s less clear is what’s in it for Trump or the American people whose interests he is supposed to represent.

Call me a radical, but I prefer my president not liaise with snakes. I was led to believe that Trump shared that preference.

““Take me in oh tender woman,” sighed the snake. Now she clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried. “But if I hadn’t brought you in by now you might have died.” Now she stroked his pretty skin and then she kissed and held him tight . But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite. “Take me in, oh tender woman, “Take me in, for heaven’s sake, “Take me in oh tender woman,” sighed the snake. “I saved you,” cried that woman. “And you've bit me even, why? “You know your bite is poisonous and now I’m going to die.” “Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin, “You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in” -Oscar Brown, “The Snake”

