The social engineers of the multinational corporate state have taken a keen interest in the past few years in publishing propaganda aimed at children to indoctrinate the future generation into whatever ideological positions are currently in fashion.

And they’re happy to use whatever handy co-opted institutions at their disposal to launder and legitimize the propaganda — “the experts say” — hence the American Psychological Association's new children’s literature.

“The American Psychological Association (APA), which infamously conspired with the CIA to justify torture during the Bush-era “war on terror”, published a new children’s book last month to “pre-bunk” children from conspiracy theories. The APA’s new Magination Press kid's book titled True or False? The Science of Perception, Misinformation, and Disinformation, mis/disinforms its young readers on several topics, including racism, gender, and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This book explores how we think and perceive and why false beliefs, superstitions, opinions, misinformation, or wild guesses can just stick around and mess things up. You’ll see how misunderstandings and misuse of scientific findings can lead people to the wrong conclusions. Readers learn how to outsmart their brain to gain critical thinking skills and find ways to identify and correct false beliefs and disinformation. Our big brains are super-efficient but glitchy. Scientists estimate that 90% of what we see, hear, smell, or sense never really sinks in. Instead, we pick up on the big things, general impressions, or important stuff and end up leaving our brains to fill in the missing info. And on top of that, people sometimes twist information on purpose. False beliefs can be shared from person to person or go viral in a flash, often by people who think the info is true.”

As if critical thinking hadn’t been decimated enough already, this dumpster fire is guaranteed to be front and center in the curricula of every public school district from coast to coast.

The APA explains — in addition to Hillary Clinton losing in 2016 because of “disinformation” and COVID-19 conspiracy theories (like masks being useless theater to induce mass terror) killing people — that gatekeeping is a wonderful tool.

The governing authorities gatekeep so as to steer the peasants — whom they love and want to be happy as any benevolent dictator would — clear of “disinformation” by censoring and smearing dissident voices that haven’t been properly sanctioned:

“Unlike books, newspapers, or trusted news shows, the internet does not have a gatekeeping mechanism. It doesn’t have a way to fact-check information for accuracy before it is made available to the public. This means a lot of what you read or see online or on social media might not be reliable. Or exactly true. And some people can take advantage of that to spread disinformation.”

