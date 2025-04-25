Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BethanyAnne's avatar
BethanyAnne
19h

I took anti-depressants-once-ostensibly to try to quit smoking. Within 3 days, I was vacillating back and forth between homicidal rage and suicidal depression. I then decided that the world was a safer place if I just kept on smoking (I've since quit a decade ago, thanks to vaping).

If I find my mood in a really bad place, I head for the St John's Wort, vit D, and the low dose lithium. Rare thing, I don't take them much (except the D).

So I wholeheartedly agree that the drugs are causing the mental illness, not the other way round. They give antidepressants out like candy, for any little thing. How many mass shootings were done by people on antidepressants? How many leftists in general are on antidepressants?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture