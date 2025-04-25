When Trump announced the formation of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission via executive order in February, the parameters were so utterly reasonable that even the most hardened pharma skeptic might have a hard time imagining on what grounds the various tentacles of the biomedical establishment might make their characteristically histrionic objections.

Via The American Presidency Project (emphasis added):

“American life expectancy significantly lags behind other developed countries, with pre-COVID-19 United States life expectancy averaging 78.8 years and comparable countries averaging 82.6 years. This equates to 1.25 billion fewer life years for the United States population. Six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and four in 10 have two or more chronic diseases. An estimated one in five United States adults lives with a mental illness… To fully address the growing health crisis in America, we must re-direct our national focus, in the public and private sectors, toward understanding and drastically lowering chronic disease rates and ending childhood chronic disease. This includes fresh thinking on nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, over-reliance on medication and treatments, the effects of new technological habits, environmental impacts, and food and drug quality and safety… Therefore, the Commission shall: (a) study the scope of the childhood chronic disease crisis and any potential contributing causes, including the American diet, absorption of toxic material, medical treatments, lifestyle, environmental factors, Government policies, food production techniques, electromagnetic radiation, and corporate influence or cronyism.”

There is no legitimate counterargument against the gist of the executive order posits, which is that the medical/pharmaceutical industry, which sucks trillions of dollars a year out of the economy, and the pseudoscientific field of psychiatry in particular, has objectively failed to achieve improvements in Americans’ health.

Via Ethical Human Sciences and Services (emphasis added):

“Over the past 50 years, there has been an astonishing increase in severe mental illness in the United States. The percentage of Americans disabled by mental illness has increased fivefold since 1955, when Thorazine—remembered today as psychiatry’s first “wonder” drug—was introduced into the market. The number of Americans disabled by mental illness has nearly doubled since 1987, when Prozac—the first in a second generation of wonder drugs for mental illness—was introduced. There are now nearly 6 million Americans disabled by mental illness, and this number increases by more than 400 people each day. A review of the scientific literature reveals that it is our drug-based paradigm of care that is fueling this epidemic. The drugs increase the likelihood that a person will become chronically ill, and induce new and more severe psychiatric symptoms in a significant percentage of patients.”

There are two options here to explain the current mental health landscape, neither of which speaks well to the efficacy of psychotropic drugs:

· Either America’s mental health crisis erupted independently of the mass drugging regime; or:

· The mass drugging regime is actually causing the mental health crisis

As the above cited suggests, I tend to think it’s the latter.

But in either case, the purported cure to the crisis — in a capsule or at the end of a needle — has objectively done nothing to improve outcomes.

In other words, psychiatry in its current form is an abject failure and no one should take anything the professional groups that represent the industry say seriously.

Alas, not an organization renowned for its capacity for self-reflection or self-critique, the undeterred American Psychiatric Association, which represents the industry that has overseen the previously outlined mass-drugging regime, rather than taking any responsibility whatsoever, came out swinging against MAHA and RFK Jr.

Via American Psychiatric Association (emphasis added):

“The safety and efficacy of traditional antidepressants, antipsychotics, and mood stabilizers (such as lithium and some anticonvulsants) and stimulant medications have been established through decades of rigorous research*, randomized clinical trials, peer-reviewed studies, meta-analyses, national registry studies of thousands of people, post-marketing pharmacovigilance monitoring, and FDA oversight. The February 14, 2025, Executive Order 14212, establishing the Make America Healthy Again Commission casts doubt on this research… These drugs provide relief for many young people enabling them to participate fully in treatment, school, social activities, and family life** — all key aspects of healthy development.”

*Pharma industry-funded research often based on lies. (See: MASSIVE Academic, Scientific Fraud Exposed)

**”Enabling them to participate fully in treatment, school, social activities, and family life” by chemically lobotomizing them.

Methinks the industry front group masquerading as a healthcare professional association doth protest too much.

