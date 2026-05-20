Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
17h

We live in the deep South, about 45 mins from the Gulf of Mexico, where the temperature hits around 95° in the summer, & the tick population is very high. Clearly, something wanky is going on with AGS cases rising 5,566% in 10 years. I have many stomach issues bc of 2 botched surgeries, & cannot imagine someone purposefully doing that to the population.

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
5h

In NY Shtate it's "Ticks 'R Us!" like a re-tail operation (mah own tail got bullseyed 14 years ago so I got sLYMED by the bioweapon m'self) We know TWO famblies that got kids (an' one parent) with the Alpha Male (Alpha Gal?) anti-meat dominatrix nightmare--the 16 year old vomits violently even if she has a vitamin with a gelatin capsule--carries an epi-pen now. They DO wanna kill us all (Gates of Hell an' others) 'er at least force us ta "eat da bugz." Ugs.

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