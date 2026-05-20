Anecdotal reports, many with accompanying video evidence, from around North America have inundated social media — well, on X at least; I don’t know about the others because my accounts all got nuked during COVID — of astronomical increases in tick populations as well as boxes of ticks mysteriously appearing on farms and in woods.

Related: ‘Supercharged Monkeypox’: House Republicans Charge NIH With Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research

Is the government, or some other entity, really carpet-bombing the countryside with ticks out of helicopters?

Sounds kind of nuts, right? The stuff of tin-foil anti-vaxxers.

But, for anyone willing to take a close look at the historical record, weaponized ticks as tools of biological warfare have precedent extending back deep into the 20th century.

Via Principia Scientific (emphasis added):

“During the Cold War, the United States maintained an active biological warfare program from 1943 until President Richard Nixon ordered its termination in 1969. Centered at Fort Detrick in Maryland*, the program explored various delivery systems for pathogens, including insects such as fleas, mosquitoes, and ticks. One notable experiment, Operation Big Itch in 1954, involved releasing approximately 670,000 fleas from cluster munitions to test their viability as disease vectors. Researchers also studied ticks extensively, with some work reportedly conducted at Plum Island, where large colonies of both soft and hard ticks were maintained. Wildlife, including deer and birds, moved freely between the island and the Connecticut mainland, creating potential pathways for pathogens to reach local populations. The program gained additional momentum during the Kennedy administration. In response to Cuba’s alignment with the Soviet Union, the United States launched Operation Mongoose, a covert campaign aimed at undermining Fidel Castro’s regime. Some proposals reportedly examined the use of disease-carrying insects to target Cuban agricultural workers, particularly in sugarcane and tobacco fields, in an effort to disrupt the island’s economy. While the full extent of these plans remains debated, declassified documents confirm that Project 112, authorized in 1962, expanded biological weapons testing and included research on mass insect production. Between 1966 and 1969, the U.S. military released 282,800 ticks labeled with radioactive carbon-14 along bird migration routes in Virginia. The goal was to study how ticks—and the diseases they might carry—could spread across wide areas. Notably, lone star ticks, previously not found north of the Mason-Dixon line, soon established populations on Long Island.”

*The same Fort Detrick bioweapons facility that was mysteriously shut down in mid-2019 after receiving a cease-and-desist order from the CDC.

Related: Bird Flu Engineered to Infect Humans Could Be Lab-Produced ‘in Months,’ Former CDC Director Says

According to some accounts, the infected tick bombing was not just the theoretical product of an overactive sociopathic imagination but enacted in practice.

Reporter Kris Newby, author of “Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons,” claims to have interviewed a CIA black ops agent.

Via The Spectator (emphasis added):

“On December 18 last year, Donald Trump signed into law an order to “review and report on biological weapons experiments on and in relation to ticks [and] tick-borne diseases.” The investigation is long overdue but even so, the facts it uncovers will come as a shock to many. A growing body of evidence shows that during the Cold War ticks were tinkered with and used as delivery mechanisms for biological warfare agents. And these weaponized ticks may have been released both intentionally and unintentionally on an unsuspecting public by the US military… I met a man in his seventies who had been in black ops in the CIA. He told me that the strangest thing he ever did was drop infected ticks on Cuban sugarcane workers in 1962. I verified the details of what he told me – it turned out that the dropping of infected ticks in Cuba was a subproject of Operation Mongoose, which aimed to weaken Fidel Castro’s position in Cuba by destroying its economy... The US entomological bioweapons program was directed by the Chemical Corps, headquartered at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The program was almost as large and secretive as the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb. In 1951, Willy Burgdorfer, a medical zoologist with experience working with ticks and Q fever, was recruited from Basel, Switzerland, to conduct feasibility studies for Fort Detrick. His lab was based in the Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Hamilton, Montana, which was home to the largest living tick collection in the US. Burgdorfer often traveled to Fort Detrick, where he worked alongside former Nazi biowarfare scientists who had been allowed into the country through Operation Paperclip.”

Related: After Years of Covering For Fauci, Washington Post Acknowledges Beagle Torture

Lone Star tick populations have both increased in number and expanded beyond their previous geographic confines in the south, heading as far north as Connecticut.

Along with that rise in tick populations has been reported a 5,566% in a ten-year window of alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), also known as mammalian meat allergy (MMA).

Via Cureus (emphasis added):

“The lone star tick has been linked to other disease entities in the past, including, but not limited to, Francisella tularensis, southern tick-associated rash illness, and, more recently, Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Traditionally found primarily in southern states, lone star ticks have been seen more frequently in northeastern states such as Delaware and Connecticut. This shift may be due to rising global temperatures**, which contribute to more favorable conditions for tick survival and growth. The warming pattern may also increase the duration of tick activity, further extending the period of disease transmission. In addition, lone star ticks can lay thousands of eggs at a time, which facilitates their spread. A study of lone star ticks in New York identified genetic differences that may suggest adaptation conferring resistance to the northern climate…. Between 2015 and 2025, the incidence and prevalence of MMA increased significantly across all demographics. Based on TriNetX analysis of a national cohort of 114,696,176 patients, the number of new MMA diagnoses rose from 180 cases during 2015-2020 to 10,132 cases during 2021-2025. This corresponds to a 5,520% increase in incidence proportion and a 5,566% increase in prevalence, reflecting substantial growth in both new diagnoses and the total number of individuals living with the condition.”

**Yes, it could be the climate change, or it could be the apparent tick packages airdropped by black helicopters all over the country.

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What could possibly motivate shadowy forces to toss weaponized ticks out of airplanes?

They’ve been kind enough to explain — and it turns out that it has everything to do with AGS, which has coincidentally increased by over 5,000%.

A pair of medical ethicists and apparent fruitcakes, based on their professional headshots, at Western Michigan University penned a paper in September 2024 titled “Beneficial Bloodsucking,” in which they advocated weaponizing ticks to induce AGS in victims as a “moral bioenhancer” to prevent meat consumption.

Via Bioethics (emphasis added):

“Among the best and most widely accepted arguments in applied ethics are those concluding that eating meat is morally wrong. Their premises, logic, and conclusions differ. However, broadly, they end in one of two claims: (a) that eating meat is wrong, or (b) that eating factory farmed meat is wrong… Our main conclusion is that we should promote a particular tickborne syndrome: alpha‐gal syndrome (AGS). AGS is caused by the allergen alpha‐gal, which in humans causes an allergic reaction to eating mammalian meat and mammalian organs. People who have the allergy may have a variety of symptoms, including hives, gastrointestinal upset (e.g., vomiting and diarrhea), or anaphylaxis in severe cases. Often, these symptoms present 2–6 h after ingestion of mammalian meat. However, there is little reason to believe that there are additional harms associated with the allergy, aside from the allergic reaction itself. Although AGS is typically associated with the lone star tick (LST), other ticks also transmit AGS… In short, when a tick sucks human blood and transmits AGS, it enhances the moral capacities of the person it bites; the AGS‐transmitting tick is a moral bioenhancer. The more they transmit AGS, the better they and the world will be. We aim to establish the main claim that we should promote the proliferation of AGS by promoting the ticks that transmit it. To be clear, we do not argue that, today, we are morally obligated to promote the spread of tickborne AGS, because presently it is not possible to do so. But it is feasible to genetically edit the disease‐carrying capacity of ticks. If we are right, then today we have the obligation to research and develop the capacity to proliferate tickborne AGS and, tomorrow, carry out that proliferation.”

In a similar vein, as I reported on back in 2023 — ahead of the curve, as usual, with all credit to the now-defunct Infowars for the initial reporting — Director of the College of Global Public Health Center for Bioethics at New York University, a creature called Matthew Liao, openly mused about unleashing a weaponized gene-edited version of the Lone Star tick to induce AGS because “people are not willing to give up meat” voluntarily.

“People eat too much meat. And if they were to cut down on their consumption on meat, then it would actually really help the planet. But people are not willing to give up meat. Some people will be willing to, but other people – they may be willing to but they have a weakness of will. They say ‘this steak is just too juicy, I can’t do that.’ I’m one of those by the way. So here’s a thought. So it turns out that we know a lot about — we have these intolerances... For example, I have a milk intolerance. And some people are intolerant to crayfish. So possibly we can use human engineering to make the case that we’re intolerant to certain kinds of meat, to certain kinds of bovine proteins… There’s this thing called the Lone Star tick where if it bites you, you will become allergic to meat... So that’s something we can do through human engineering. We can possibly address really big world problems through human engineering.”

The mere fact that these people feel personally safe saying these things in public, regardless of whether they actually go through with it, is itself an indictment of the current political state of affairs.

On another note, as a sort of illustrative complement to the story, inspired by indefatigable visual combatant William Banzai7, I put together this little ditty with the help of AI.

It seems to have turned out pretty good.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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