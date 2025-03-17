As we’ve seen over and over, all it takes for the corporate media to incite a race war is a less than a dozen (probably fed) Nazis to show up on an overpass and wave a few Swastikas around.

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

“Nearly every morning for the last month, Jay has been waking up before sunrise to drive around the streets of Lincoln Heights, patrolling neighborhood bus stops to make sure children are getting to school safely. “We have a very tight community, so all of our kids, they know us,” he said. But for anyone outside the community, Jay’s presence might be a mystery. He wears a face covering along with tactical vests, and Jay is not his real name, which he asked not to use to prevent harassment from hate groups. An armed volunteer for the Lincoln Heights Safety and Watch Program stands guard near a community center.”

It’s times like these that I’m reminded of my Midwestern Irish-Catholic grandmammy’s wise adage: “five FBI agents cosplaying as the SS does not a Fourth Reich make.”

(Shoutout to Mary Ione McKone. Happy St. Patty’s Day in heaven, and may the Jameson flow like the River Shannon.)

You’ll notice that, in the above framing by NBC, the “news” story begins with a human-interest profile of a person with a name, Jay, who is fighting hard to keep his neighborhood safe.

Now consider this: would NBC ever, in a thousand years, begin a story about armed white militias patrolling their streets to keep them safe from black criminals in such a sympathetic manner?

Such is the subtle manipulation that goes into these propaganda productions.

Continuing:

“He’s a member of the Lincoln Heights Safety and Watch program, an initiative that started shortly after Feb. 7, when a neo-Nazi group waving swastika flags and shouting racial slurs demonstrated on a highway overpass just on the edge of this majority-Black community about 30 minutes north of Cincinnati. Officers from Evendale, which borders Lincoln Heights, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office both responded that day. No arrests were made, and Evendale police officers did not take down any names or identifying information from members of the neo-Nazi group, according to the mayor’s office. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office is currently investigating the incident to see if criminal charges could be filed.”

According to the diverse MSNBC reporter doing the legwork to bring the public’s attention to this crucial civil rights moment, one of the armed Persons of Color™ she interviewed cited January 6th as a galvanizing impetus that requires them — four years later and a thousand miles away — to carry AR-15s outside of bus stops to make sure domestic terrorists don’t gun down schoolchildren of color.

After all, these are our national treasures we’re talking about. As the civil rights icon Brandon entity once remarked, “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids!”

We shall overcome!

