As you may have noticed, bashing trannies, antifas, and BLM-type racial agitators has been a staple at Armageddon Prose since its inception in 2021.

I do it because it’s low-hanging fruit, and it’s fun. Bread and circuses, etc.

But, to be honest, the tranny-bashing is also largely a distraction from matters of existential import that I concede I’m guilty of distracting from, a small handful of which being:

· We increasingly fall under the thumb of a nascent biomedical totalitarian state that, the engineers of which, while somewhat on their back foot since their COVID terror regime collapsed under the weight of their lies, are tirelessly at work in the shadows, erecting its control grid

· Parasitic multinational banks are actively carving up the carcass of what was once the envy of the world, America’s middle class.

· No one under 40 can ever reasonably expect to own a decent home. The picket-fence dream is dead and gone, to be replaced with coffin apartments.

· AI is about to take over the economy and displace nearly all human labor within ten years

· Nuclear annihilation is one misunderstanding and a click of a button away.

· Microplastics are deadly and pervasive, yet no one in government ever talks about them, let alone proposes solutions.

In summary, unless some actual political revolution goes down in the very near future, we’re all pretty much fucked.

Yet still I find myself publishing low-tier culture war clickbait about tranny BIPOC statues in Times Square and #bodypositivity fat activists demanding free extra airline seats to haul their fat asses across the sky no matter how much extra fuel and space they eat up.

It’s obscene, and I apologize.

Which isn’t to say I won’t still produce culture war slop in the future; but I’ll try to tone it down a little bit.

I can’t promise I won’t still cover gigantic obese black women statues littering iconic American landmarks, but I’ll try my best to keep the coverage sparse in favor of more serious matters.

My new professional goal: One fat-minority-demanding-reparations-even-though-she’s-already-on-Section-8-and-food-stamps-for-her-and-her-twelve-kids-with-twelve-baby-daddies story a month, maximum.

The culture war, of course, is no accident, but rather a calculated and cynical move to keep the rabble distracted with shiny objects while the looters rape and pillage the treasury with impunity.

The goal of politics, it would seem, in a decent society, ought to be delivering maximum benefits in the most efficient manner possible to the subject population.

Alas, in the real world, elected office is held by self-serving snakes in $2,000 suits who pose as patriots for the cameras and do whatever they have to do, fellate whomever they have to fellate, behind the scenes to keep the campaign cash flowing and maintain their good standing on the cocktail circuit.

And, of course, the reason those politicians can’t give the voters something to vote for and instead have to resort to hiring consultants to try to trick voters into supporting them — usually using culture war red meat — is because their donors won’t allow them to give the voters any real economic wins, which would cost them money.

So, instead, the politicians offer the peasants culture war slop, an endeavor the legacy corporate media is all too happy to assist in.

Yes, trannies in women’s sports are a problem.

But it’s not the essential problem, which would be how people are going to feed their kids and send them to school and avoid, in a toxic stew that makes getting sick nearly unavoidable, that single trip to the emergency room that could very likely plunge them into crippling debt and possibly bankruptcy — an obscene and everyday occurrence in the richest nation in history.

To the extent I’ve failed to spotlight the most egregious transgressions and excesses of the political/economic construct erected and maintained for the benefit a tiny elite in favor of divisive culture war slop, I beg forgiveness.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

