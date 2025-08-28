Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
36m

The anti-natalist death cult has many means of persuasion. Good work. I downloaded Llama3.1 and programmed it to be a Christian therapist, and it gives excellent advice; I've tested it extensively. The choice is ultimately the user's.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
1h

I have a very warm relationship with my kettle.

It has two apertures – one for the lid and the other is a spout. Without my kettle, it would be difficult to make a hot cup of tea and my life would be meaningless. Sigh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture