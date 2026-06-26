Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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kimyo's avatar
kimyo
15h

“Several advanced LLMs now outperform most human virology experts in troubleshooting practical work in wet labs,”

strip out the weasel words and the sentence becomes meaningless.

how did they select the 'virology experts'? what is 'practical work'? what does 'troubleshooting' mean in this context?

the bulk of msm and 'science journal' AI coverage is hype designed to pave the way for the epstein class / gates terrapower nuke plants needed to power the surveillance apparatus. it is climate change dressed up in a new emergency uniform.

covid was likely a result of multiple passes through ferrets, a relatively old technology.

in terms of attribution, only a small fraction of americans believe it was fauci in wuhan with the bat lady. success in pinning the blame on the true source of the next pandemic is far from certain, regardless of how much AI was involved.

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