Son of Rwandan immigrants and sacred bounty of Diversity™ Axel Rudakubanato recently stabbed eleven children at a dance party in what has become a weekly occurrence in occupied Europe.

Britons, in turn, as one might expect, were upset that eleven of their children got stabbed in public by a foreigner for no discernible reason.

In response, the corporate state media blames everything but feral migrants with knives and racist vendettas put in their heads by NGO propaganda.

Scapegoats include:

· “Misinformation”

· Racism

· The English Defense League (a phantom organization)

· Eurocentrism

Via BBC (emphasis added):

“On 29 July, Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event. Eight more children and two adults were injured. Later that day, police said they had arrested a 17-year-old from a village nearby and that they were not treating the incident as terror-related. Almost immediately after the attack, social media posts falsely speculated that the suspect was an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK on a boat in 2023, with an incorrect name being widely circulated. There were also unfounded rumours that he was Muslim. In fact, as the BBC and other media outlets reported, the suspect was born in Wales to Rwandan parents. Police urged the public not to spread "unconfirmed speculation and false information"… There had been discussion of the rally on regional anti-immigration channels on the Telegram messaging app. Police said the violence was believed to have involved supporters of the now disbanded far-right group the English Defence League (EDL). The day after the Southport riot, violent protests in London, Hartlepool and Manchester broke out, which police linked to Southport. More took place throughout the week - with many targeting mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers.”

Fingering the English Defence League as the guilty party is interesting, in that it literally has not existed for a decade.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

“The resurgence of far-right violence in the UK is in part due to Elon Musk’s decision to allow figures such as Tommy Robinson back on to the social media platform X, researchers say. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, and those of his ilk are not leaders in the traditional sense and the far right has no central organisation capable of directing the disorder and violence that has been seen, experts say. Jacob Davey, director of policy and research at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), said: “People have been naming the EDL [English Defence League] as key figures when the EDL actually has ceased to function as a movement.””

“Ceased to function as a movement” is a longwinded Oxford way to say “it doesn’t exist.”

“Eurocentrism” is also to blame, diverse Brussels-based scholar Shada Islam, whose life, it must be noted, is centered in Europe and not wherever she came from, where she would probably be stoned for opening her mouth in public, explains.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

“European Union officials watched from the sidelines as racist violence fuelled by the far right spread across British cities earlier this month. They must learn lessons from Britain’s experience and take a long hard look at their own dismal record in addressing racial discrimination, countering Islamophobia and preventing hate against migrants*. Such reflection is urgent, given the stunning gains made by the far right in recent European elections and because Germany’s extreme-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) may win in this weekend’s state elections in Saxony and Thuringia. Last week’s stabbing in Solingen by a suspected member of Islamic State has increased pressure on German chancellor Olaf Scholz’s already shaky coalition, adding to my fears that an AfD victory will push the EU collectively even further into once-taboo far-right territory. After spending years trying to convince EU officials to turn their lofty talk of building a “union of equality” into reality, I am convinced that Europe’s national leaders and senior policymakers in Brussels, including Ursula von der Leyen, the newly reappointed European Commission president, are not doing enough to push back against entrenched EU-wide racism, including Islamophobia**. All too often, by accommodating Eurocentric and xenophobic far-right views, they are in fact mainstreaming and amplifying them.”

*A great way of preventing hate against migrants might be not to import millions of them at a clip into allegedly sovereign European nations with populations who clearly don’t want them and never consented to have them

**Apparently Islam is a race now

