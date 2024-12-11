I don’t have the hubris to posit that my prediction of a hot new pandemic about to drop come February or March is some kind of Nostradamus-tier divination of the future; you have very likely put the pieces together yourself if you’ve been paying attention.

(They may strategically delay the rollout so as not to make their deviousness so obvious; it could come in the spring or summer or even winter of ’25-’26.)

For one thing, we have none other than the vulgar pharma bumpkin Peter Hotez himself promising brand-new viruses rolling out starting, in a wild coincidence, the day after Trump assumes office:“We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st.”

Then we have the human wrecking ball that is RFK Jr. set to crash the biomedical technocracy’s party — an existential risk to the health and safety of people like Hotez and Fauci, not to mention all of the other relatively anonymous underlings in their service. They have all the reason in the world to remind the world why they need them fat and happy and free rather than underneath a jail where they belong.

(In “Things That Make You Go WTF,” consider the prophetic and deeply apropos clip below from one of the greatest films on the true machinations of despotic government ever produced, V For Vendetta.)

And what’s up with the blanket pre-emptive pardons the Brandon entity’s handlers are planning for Anthony Fauci and, in all likelihood, a slew of other Public Health™ capos with past and future blood on their hands?

Via Politico (emphasis added):

“Biden’s aides are deeply concerned about a range of current and former officials who could find themselves facing inquiries and even indictments, a sense of alarm which has only accelerated since Trump last weekend announced the appointment of Kash Patel to lead the FBI. Patel has publicly vowed to pursue Trump’s critics… Those who could face exposure include such members of Congress’ Jan. 6 Committee as Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Trump has previously said Cheney “should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!” Also mentioned by Biden’s aides for a pardon is Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who became a lightning rod for criticism from the right during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

How might the new pandemic manifest?

Your guess is as good as mine; engineered bird flu, COVID, monkeypox, etc. are all on the table.

Or, perhaps, we might look to the Congo and the much-hyped “Disease X” with the WHO on the ground doing what they do best: lending the veneer of legitimacy to the fear porn disseminated through corporate media.

Via Fox News (emphasis added):

“An outbreak of a mystery illness dubbed "Disease X" has killed dozens in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), health officials say. Up to 143 people have died from the infectious disease, the country’s deputy provincial governor, Rémy Saki, told the Associated Press on Tuesday. The deaths occurred in the Panzi health zone of Kwango province between Nov. 10 and Nov. 25, AP reported this week… "Investigations are ongoing and WHO is sending people and supplies to support the authorities," WHO told Fox News Digital via email.”

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

