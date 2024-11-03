Pot, meet kettle.

I recently half-endorsed a theory — which is not my own, which others came up with before me — that some metaphysical law requires Democrats accuse Trump of doing whatever nefarious bullshit they, in fact, commit.

Here we have yet another case in point.

Congressional retard, perhaps most famous for gaudy eye make-up that makes her look — very uncomfortably for her audience — like a washed-up streetwalker, Debbie Dingell, recently commiserated with Jake Tapper on CNN that she would find herself in a government prison camp if Trump wins.

(To be sure, Congressmembers aren’t actually very different from your common streetwalker except that they rake in marginally more cash for being whores, so it might be a bit of refreshing and uncommon honesty from the Hill if they all took on the Dingell aesthetic.)

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“Dem Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell openly fretted Monday that she could be tossed in an internment camp along with Muslims and Arabs if Donald Trump wins the White House. Dingell, 70, was visibly distraught when she made the stunning accusation that the former president plans to “start internment camps” and fill them with Arabs and Muslims, as well as political rivals such as her… Tapper was even taken aback by the congresswoman’s startling allegation. “Internment camps?” he asked her. “Yes. [Trump] has talked internment camps,” Dingell shot back. “You may have to visit me in one. I get worried enough when he talks about what he‘s going to do to his political enemies, but he has talked about them in this with different groups of people.””

Meanwhile, in three-dimensional time and space, consider the following

Lots of people out there are understandably apathetic or jaded about the election and the prospects that any substantial improvements would accrue from a Trump presidency — but consider, perhaps, how far these criminals might accelerate their tyranny if given another four years.

