The purple-haired tranny’s reign of terror reportedly lasted at least six years, dating back to 2019 at the latest.

To put it in typically sanitized British parlance, Martin Tarling’s (tranny name: Abbi Taylor) main activity was “interacting with soiled nappies” in the dumpster at daycare facilities and then leaving them as presents for the workers.

Via The Independent (emphasis added):

“A defendant has admitted dumping soiled adult nappies at children’s nurseries and breaching a court order by being within 10 metres of a nursery. Abbi Taylor, who also appeared on the court list as Martin Tarling, faces a series of charges relating to alleged activities around nurseries in South Tyneside between October 2022 and November 2023. On Wednesday she pleaded guilty to three counts of dumping bags of toxic materials, namely nappies containing human waste, at nurseries… She pleaded not guilty to outraging public decency by “interacting with soiled nappies” while inside a bin “within sight of the public” in May last year.”

Related: 'Transage': Adults Who Sexually Identify as Toddlers

Multiple nurseries report being hounded by the tranny diaper-monger over the years, on the prowl in search of his next fix.

Via The Daily Mail (emphasis added):

“Bemused staff at Cleadon nursey caught sight of Taylor's legs sticking out of a bin in May 2023 close to where nappies were left. Jane Foley, prosecuting, said the manager at a South Shields nursery reported seeing someone rooting around inside' one of the clinical waste bins in January 2023. While staff at a nursery in Jarrow initially believed a rival business might be dumping waste on their premises, when they found up to 50 soiled nappies on site.”

The tranny defense team ran with the strategy that Taylor can’t really be held responsible for liberally smearing feces everywhere and dumping it at various daycare doorsteps, as these activities constitute his “coping mechanism” in response to early childhood trauma.

Related: Video: Freshman Trans Rep. BRUTALLY Misgendered on House Floor

Continuing:

“The court heard Taylor is thought to be 'regressing' to childhood and searching for a 'gentler more carefree time'… Nick Lane, defending, said the case was highly unusual, and referred to his client as a woman. He said: 'Miss Taylor accepts going to childcare settings and entering the bins... in order to gain comfort.' He said the defendant had experienced trauma earlier in life, adding: 'It seems through age regression Miss Taylor says she found her release, her coping mechanism.'”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv