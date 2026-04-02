Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
4d

What I find infuriating is that the perpetrators of Germany's immigration of young, unmarried Muslim men were women. Ursula von der Leyen worked for the German Federal Government under Angela Merkel from 2005-2019. In 2019 Ms von der Leyen became the President of the European Commission. There is no way these two women weren't aware of the horrendous circumstances this would visit upon the native population of young girls & women in Germany, & the rest of the European Union.

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Gavin Don't Surf's avatar
Gavin Don't Surf
4d

💯 spot on

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