The ongoing Western social engineers’ jihad to deracinate the white race by herding European women into the warm embrace of Third World migrants has not, so far, gone as swimmingly as the architects of globo-homo race communism had hoped.

Indeed, the majority of the migrant-native sexual relations in Europe appear to be the non-consensual type.

Related: Germany: Gang Rapes Hit Record High, Up to Half Committed by Migrants

Enter the crack social scientists of EU-funded academia to figure out what went wrong so as to expedite the mongrelization.

Cuckold extraordinaire Rolf Degen, with funding from the European Research Council (ERC), explains that, while the male “refugees” are “highly open” to coitus with native German women, the women themselves exhibit “much lower openness” via Journal of Family Studies:

“This study examines partnership preferences of male refugees from Afghanistan and Syria who arrived in Germany between 2014 and 2016 and female residents of similar age… Conflicts and political unrest in numerous Middle Eastern and North African countries have triggered a substantial migration of refugees to Western Europe in the last decade (OECD, Citation2017). Germany, in particular, received over 1,4 million refugees between 2014 and 2016, predominantly from Muslim-majority countries such as Syria and Afghanistan. The majority of these arrivals consisted of young, single men within prime marriageable age brackets* (BAMF, Citation2018; Sauer & Kraus, Citation2024). Facing a host-country partner market with a scarcity of co-ethnic individuals and restrictive policies on transnational marriages (Kraus, Citation2024; Rüdel & Joly, Citation2024), many of these refugees may consider forming partnerships with members of the host population (Nauck, Citation2008). The extent to which the German resident population is receptive to such partnerships remains a topic of ongoing public and academic discussion (Dancygier et al., Citation2019; Kogan et al., Citation2023; Kuhlemann et al., Citation2025)… Overall, these results show a general high openness among male refugees towards partnering with a woman from the resident German population… In contrast, comparable analyses for the resident female population show a much lower openness towards partnering with an Afghan or Syrian refugee (see figure 2b). Both women with and without a migration background clearly prefer a partner born in Germany over a Syrian or Afghan refugee.”

*How curious that all of the “refugees” from Syria and Afghanistan just happen to be military-age single men — a fact which, when “white supremacists” observe it, is a “conspiracy theory”!

Of all the war-torn “refugees” fleeing oppression, they all just happen to be horny men who arrive on European soil with no women of their own to fornicate with.

What are the odds the demographic migrant cookie crumbles like that — serendipity for the social engineers who aim to force blonde women into the arms of brown carpetbaggers!

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Anyway, potential obvious reasons German women won’t take up sexual Congress with Syrian migrants, which one doesn’t need an academic study funded by Brussels to determine:

· Unbridgeable cultural divide

· They’re poorer than male Germans

· They’re less educated and largely illiterate

· They statistically, disproportionately relative to the global population, enjoy wife-beating because Allah approves of — nay, demands!

· Routine Allah-condoned marital rape

· A penchant for public defecation

· You’re going to wear a bed sheet over your head in public for the rest of your life

· Your diverse sweetheart is liable to throw acid in your face if you try to drive without his permission in order to reclaim his family honor

· You never can tell what STDs he might pass you after raping handicapped people in public restrooms at the mall

Related: Migrant Assaults ‘Severely’ Disabled Man in Mall Bathroom (With an Extra Sadistic Twist)

Alternative Social Justice™ explanation:

· ¡LiTeRaL nAzIs!

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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