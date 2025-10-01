American parents, data shows, are fleeing the biomedical plantation at alarming — alarming, that is, for corporate media and the pharmaceutical industry that it dutifully serves.

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

“For more than a half-century, vaccines have had remarkable success eradicating the most lethal and devastating childhood infectious diseases, saving millions of lives and ushering in a relative golden era of global public health*. But now, America is dangerously backsliding. The vast majority of counties across the United States are experiencing declining rates of childhood vaccination and have been for years, according to an NBC News data investigation, the most comprehensive analysis of vaccinations and school exemptions to date… This six-month investigation, done in collaboration with Stanford University, gathered massive amounts of data from state governments and archives of public records reaching back years or decades. The data focused on core childhood vaccines that, together, regard someone to be “up to date” on immunizations; these are the measles, mumps, rubella, polio, whooping cough and diphtheria shots… Since 2019, 77% of counties and jurisdictions in the U.S. have reported notable declines in childhood vaccination rates. The declines span from less than 1 percentage point to more than 40 percentage points. Vaccine exemptions for school children are rising nationwide: As many as 53% of counties and jurisdictions saw exemption rates more than double from their first year of collecting data to the most recent.”

*A “golden era of global public health”!

Why might parents distrust the pharmaceutical industry to needle their children with tenderness and care?

A few (but by no means all) of the possible reasons (none of which you will hear about from NBC News):

· The government agencies responsible for vetting pharmaceutical products are littered with henchmen from the same industries they regulate — the well-documented “revolving door” phenomenon (See: former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb)

· Pharmaceutical companies regularly hide and rig data from regulators to get their products pushed through to market, a practice commonly known as “fraud.”

On the rare occasion they actually get caught and prosecuted, no one goes to jail and the fines they accrue represent a tiny fraction of their ill-gotten profits, which are then written off as a business expense.

If bank robbers could loot a million dollars from the safe and then, once caught, get off with a $5 fine, what kind of disincentive against law-breaking would that penalty serve as?

· Pharmaceutical products are regularly found to be tainted with substances not included on the ingredients list — in the case of COVID-19 “vaccines,” with turbo-cancer elixir SV40. Again, no one is ever punished for what would be a death penalty offense in a functional country.

· The government relies on extreme coercion to get unwilling parents to inject their children

· Under the Biden Reign of Terror, anyone publicly questioning the godsend of the COVID-19 vaccine was smeared as a domestic terrorist and put on some list

· The vaunted public health authorities, right out in the open, get paid to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars to not do their due diligence in investigating vaccine safety — yet their clear conflict of interest goes not only unpunished but undisclosed to the public

Via The Epoch Times, April 2024 (emphasis added):

“The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) is refusing to release additional information about an agreement it reached over a COVID-19 vaccine that has earned it at least $400 million. The NIH declined to provide any materials in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The Epoch Times. “The NIH withholds the entirety of the records as they are protected from release,” Gorka Garcia-Malene, an NIH officer, told The Epoch Times in a letter. She cited an exemption outlined in the act that allows government agencies to partially or fully withhold information.”

“Gaslighting” doesn’t suffice as a term of art; no term in the English language accurately describes the mass-scale psychological abuse inflicted upon the American public for the past five years.

That anyone is still enthusiastic about shooting their kids up with Pfizer products is testament to the efficacy of the mind control operation.

