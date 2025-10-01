American parents, data shows, are fleeing the biomedical plantation at alarming — alarming, that is, for corporate media and the pharmaceutical industry that it dutifully serves.
Via NBC News (emphasis added):
“For more than a half-century, vaccines have had remarkable success eradicating the most lethal and devastating childhood infectious diseases, saving millions of lives and ushering in a relative golden era of global public health*.
But now, America is dangerously backsliding.
The vast majority of counties across the United States are experiencing declining rates of childhood vaccination and have been for years, according to an NBC News data investigation, the most comprehensive analysis of vaccinations and school exemptions to date…
This six-month investigation, done in collaboration with Stanford University, gathered massive amounts of data from state governments and archives of public records reaching back years or decades. The data focused on core childhood vaccines that, together, regard someone to be “up to date” on immunizations; these are the measles, mumps, rubella, polio, whooping cough and diphtheria shots…
Since 2019, 77% of counties and jurisdictions in the U.S. have reported notable declines in childhood vaccination rates. The declines span from less than 1 percentage point to more than 40 percentage points.
Vaccine exemptions for school children are rising nationwide: As many as 53% of counties and jurisdictions saw exemption rates more than double from their first year of collecting data to the most recent.”
*A “golden era of global public health”!
Documentary video of the so-called public health “Golden Era”
Why might parents distrust the pharmaceutical industry to needle their children with tenderness and care?
A few (but by no means all) of the possible reasons (none of which you will hear about from NBC News):
· The government agencies responsible for vetting pharmaceutical products are littered with henchmen from the same industries they regulate — the well-documented “revolving door” phenomenon (See: former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb)
· Pharmaceutical companies regularly hide and rig data from regulators to get their products pushed through to market, a practice commonly known as “fraud.”
On the rare occasion they actually get caught and prosecuted, no one goes to jail and the fines they accrue represent a tiny fraction of their ill-gotten profits, which are then written off as a business expense.
If bank robbers could loot a million dollars from the safe and then, once caught, get off with a $5 fine, what kind of disincentive against law-breaking would that penalty serve as?
· Pharmaceutical products are regularly found to be tainted with substances not included on the ingredients list — in the case of COVID-19 “vaccines,” with turbo-cancer elixir SV40. Again, no one is ever punished for what would be a death penalty offense in a functional country.
· The government relies on extreme coercion to get unwilling parents to inject their children
· Under the Biden Reign of Terror, anyone publicly questioning the godsend of the COVID-19 vaccine was smeared as a domestic terrorist and put on some list
· The vaunted public health authorities, right out in the open, get paid to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars to not do their due diligence in investigating vaccine safety — yet their clear conflict of interest goes not only unpunished but undisclosed to the public
Via The Epoch Times, April 2024 (emphasis added):
“The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) is refusing to release additional information about an agreement it reached over a COVID-19 vaccine that has earned it at least $400 million.
The NIH declined to provide any materials in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The Epoch Times.
“The NIH withholds the entirety of the records as they are protected from release,” Gorka Garcia-Malene, an NIH officer, told The Epoch Times in a letter.
She cited an exemption outlined in the act that allows government agencies to partially or fully withhold information.”
“Gaslighting” doesn’t suffice as a term of art; no term in the English language accurately describes the mass-scale psychological abuse inflicted upon the American public for the past five years.
That anyone is still enthusiastic about shooting their kids up with Pfizer products is testament to the efficacy of the mind control operation.
My sister was a nurse for nearly 40 years and had a great career being in charge of intensive care units etc and then she decided to become a district nurse and within six months she was so horrified at the clear differences in children's behaviour, children that she was responsible for, before and after she had jabbed them that she started advising parents that they needed to do their own research before she was willing to jab their children. That is, she was doing what all health professionals are taught that they MUST always do, i.e. get informed consent as the Nuremberg protocols written into British law demand.
For doing this she was reported by the general practitioner surgeries she was working for to senior consultants at the local NHS "training hospital" here in Scotland and received two near hysterical letters from two separate senior consultants over the space of six months demanding that she STOP getting informed consent and just jab the children. That is the senior consultants demanded that she break the law as they seemed all too happy to be doing at I repeat an NHS "TEACHING Hospital".
Needless to say she refused to do this and so they made her life hell until she took early retirment due to the stress of it all a couple of years later. She asked for and got zero support from the trades union representative who advised her off the record to just go off sick and then retire early as he said the union will never back nurses who are being attacked professionally by doctors however clear-cut the case.
During her time as a district nurse many middle-class parents refused all jabs for their children and while she got hell for their decisions nothing was ever said to the parents as that is their right in Scotland. However if any working class parents, and especially those on any benefits whatsoever, decided they didn't want their children jabbed then those parents were threatened with having their children taken into care and all their benefits stopped. My sister attended quite a few meetings where she alone had to tell the social work department that they had no right to interfere in the perfectly sensible decisions these parents had made just because they were poor and vulnerable and easier to bully.
The NHS in the UK is a death service and an abuse service it is most certasinly not a health service. Bevan must be spinning in his grave at what he has unleashed on the British people through his forced taxation system i.e. sytem of theft.
As parents you are your baby's first & last line of defense. There are no do overs once that serum is injected into your child. Educating yourself on the different vaccinations is so important. That being said, the vaccination schedule today, in my opinion, is too much too quick. There is no way a baby should get a Hepatitis B shot within 24 hrs of birth, or RSV within the first week of their life. It takes at least eight weeks to know determine what behaviors are normal for your baby. At one day or one week it would be hard to know if your baby was having a reaction to the vaccination or if they were just super fussy. The covid vaccination, or any other mRNA vaccination, would be a total no go for me.