3h

My sister was a nurse for nearly 40 years and had a great career being in charge of intensive care units etc and then she decided to become a district nurse and within six months she was so horrified at the clear differences in children's behaviour, children that she was responsible for, before and after she had jabbed them that she started advising parents that they needed to do their own research before she was willing to jab their children. That is, she was doing what all health professionals are taught that they MUST always do, i.e. get informed consent as the Nuremberg protocols written into British law demand.

For doing this she was reported by the general practitioner surgeries she was working for to senior consultants at the local NHS "training hospital" here in Scotland and received two near hysterical letters from two separate senior consultants over the space of six months demanding that she STOP getting informed consent and just jab the children. That is the senior consultants demanded that she break the law as they seemed all too happy to be doing at I repeat an NHS "TEACHING Hospital".

Needless to say she refused to do this and so they made her life hell until she took early retirment due to the stress of it all a couple of years later. She asked for and got zero support from the trades union representative who advised her off the record to just go off sick and then retire early as he said the union will never back nurses who are being attacked professionally by doctors however clear-cut the case.

During her time as a district nurse many middle-class parents refused all jabs for their children and while she got hell for their decisions nothing was ever said to the parents as that is their right in Scotland. However if any working class parents, and especially those on any benefits whatsoever, decided they didn't want their children jabbed then those parents were threatened with having their children taken into care and all their benefits stopped. My sister attended quite a few meetings where she alone had to tell the social work department that they had no right to interfere in the perfectly sensible decisions these parents had made just because they were poor and vulnerable and easier to bully.

The NHS in the UK is a death service and an abuse service it is most certasinly not a health service. Bevan must be spinning in his grave at what he has unleashed on the British people through his forced taxation system i.e. sytem of theft.

19m

As parents you are your baby's first & last line of defense. There are no do overs once that serum is injected into your child. Educating yourself on the different vaccinations is so important. That being said, the vaccination schedule today, in my opinion, is too much too quick. There is no way a baby should get a Hepatitis B shot within 24 hrs of birth, or RSV within the first week of their life. It takes at least eight weeks to know determine what behaviors are normal for your baby. At one day or one week it would be hard to know if your baby was having a reaction to the vaccination or if they were just super fussy. The covid vaccination, or any other mRNA vaccination, would be a total no go for me.

