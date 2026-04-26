A mere nine days after Viktor Orbán’s electoral defeat to an opponent striking a conciliatory tone with the European Union, the European Court of Justice struck down Hungary’s Child Protection Law designed to keep the rainbow wolves at bay.

Via Euronews (emphasis added):

“The European Court of Justice rules that Hungary’s 2021 Child Protection Law unlawfully discriminates against LGBTQ+ community; the first time a member state has been found in violation of EU fundamental values charter. The European Court of Justice has ruled that Hungary’s amended Child Protection Law violates EU law and discriminates against gay and transgender people. It is the first time the court has found that an EU member state breached the fundamental values set out in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. The law was pushed by Viktor Orbán in a referendum coinciding with a general election vote. At the time, the law faced accusations that it unfairly criminalised gay men as pedophiles. The ruling on Tuesday comes nine days after Hungary’s parliamentary elections, in which the opposition Tisza Party defeated Orbán’s Fidesz party… The court said the legislation “stigmatises and marginalises non-cisgender people, including transgender people,” and noted that the law’s title links them with people convicted of paedophilia. According to the court, this association increases stigma and may encourage hostile behaviour. All 27 judges took part in the ruling. The court found that Hungary had violated several rights under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and ordered the country to repeal the law immediately.”

Clearly, Hungary can’t be trusted to write and enforce its own laws.

That’s the prerogative reserved for sovereign countries, not vassals of Brussels.

Related: Polish High Court Rules National Sovereignty Supersedes EU Authority, EU Sues

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Emboldened by the ruling, it didn’t take long for the groomers, sensing their opening, to spring into action; they’re so close to victory they can actually taste the severed children’s genitals.

Related: Minneapolis Mulls Bathhouse Legalization

A mere three days after the ruling — and roughly two weeks out from the reconquering of Hungary via the ouster of Orbán — an anonymous Hungarian company applied for a media license to run a 24-hour LGBTQ+++™ television and streaming service.

Via Media1 (emphasis added) (disjointed phrasing due to translation from original Hungarian):

“A few days after the verdict, our newspaper learned that the Hungarian media authority had meanwhile received a license request from a Hungarian company to start a new media service Rainbow TV named. As the name suggests, this would be a channel aimed at homosexuals, but not just for them. Media1 reached out to the media contractor who submitted the media authority license application, who requested that we not reveal his identity for the time being („now I don’t want to escape” to the light – he said), but he was willing to tell our newspaper that the channel under preparation a 24 hours a day it would publish content, combining the experience of traditional television with the freedom of modern online streaming available anywhere. They currently expect the NMHH to provide them with the possibility of providing media services in accordance with EU legislation.”

Related: Illinois Gov Launches Historic LGBTQ Hotline For Persecuted Rainbow People

Next up on the chopping block, for sure, is the moratorium on mass Third World migration.

Brace yourselves, Hungary: you’re about to get culturally enriched —over a barrel, prison-style.

You wanted this, if the election results are to be believed, and now you’re getting it good and hard.

Just remember, as Bloodhound Gang once noted: “fist” can be a verb.

This Is What Democracy Looks Like!™

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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